Mortal Kombat 12 reveal set for tomorrow

Mortal Kombat 12 has set a Thursday, May 18 reveal date following weeks of cryptic teases.

The latest Mortal Kombat 12 tease is a lot less cryptic and straight up says, "It is time," that time being 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm BST on Thursday. The teaser features the same clock as previous ones, although the glass on the clock now shatters when the hand pushes past the 1:00 mark.

"Tomorrow is a new dawn," reads the tweet accompanying the announcement teaser. It's unclear if the tweet language itself is hinting at anything, but I'm sure the Mortal Kombat community is already ripping it apart under a microscope to find out.

Tomorrow is a new dawn. #MortalKombat pic.twitter.com/VAxjF1rFdjMay 17, 2023 See more

While an announcement of some sort is pretty much a certainty, it's much less clear whether Mortal Kombat 12 will be a direct sequel to the last game or something altogether new. The latest teases from developer NetherRealm have strongly hinted at another timeline reboot, and this latest video is more of the same, so that's where we're putting our money for now.

With a full reveal seemingly on the imminent horizon, gameplay footage, roster details, and a release date probably aren't far off either. Back when Warner Bros CEO David Zaslav seemed to mistakenly reveal Mortal Kombat 12 in a financial report, he noted that the game was set to launch this year. Like all things these days, however, a delay into next year is always a possibility.

We'll have to wait to see if Mortal Kombat 12 makes our list of the best fighting games to play today, but it probably will.