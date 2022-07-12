Moon Knight faces an iconic foe in October Annual from current creative team

Marc Spector, AKA Moon Knight, has been in the spotlight a lot recently, between starring in his own Disney Plus show and headlining an ongoing solo Marvel Comics title.

Moon Knight Annual #1 cover (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Now, Marvel has announced a brand new Moon Knight Annual #1, the first in the current ongoing run by writer Jed MacKay. Arriving in October, the double-sized issue will feature art by Federico Sabbatini and show a reunion between Marc Spector and another iconic Marvel character: Jack Russell, AKA the Werewolf by Night.

Moon Knight Annual #1 will explore a Darkhold prophecy concerning how a god might die. Jack Russell is determined to kill a god and save his people, who are bound to serve the moon.

Unfortunately, he'll need the blood of the Fist of Khonshu to fulfill the prophecy, which is a much harder task than it seems. Marc doesn't bleed easily, and he's always down for a fight.

"It's been great seeing people respond to our Moon Knight series, and it's always a bit of a thrill to give folks even more – and Moon Knight Annual #1 was the place to revisit some old history," MacKay says in the announcement.

"Moon Knight has changed a lot since he first did battle with the Werewolf by Night, but so has Jack Russell, and having the opportunity to see how these two interact now, all these years later, has been a lot of fun. And Jack isn't the only player in Moon Knight's history who is turning up when Federico Sabbatini joins us for another adventure (and draws the hell out of it, I must add)."

Moon Knight Annual #1 will feature main cover art by Rod Reis and will hit shelves October 26.

