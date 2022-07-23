Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur return in their own title ahead of their animated series

Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur are returning to their own ongoing comic book title in December, as announced during Marvel Comics' Next Big Thing panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego. The title was originally announced in early 2022 as a 'tentpole' title for the publisher, with no details or release date given at the time.

The new Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur series is coming just as the pair are getting their own Disney animated series, which got a hilariously comic book-inspired first look during SDCC.

Though no plot details for the new Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur title were revealed, Marvel did name the series' creative team of writer Jordan Ifueko and artist Alba Glez, while showing off the first issue's cover by Ken Lashley.

Moon Girl is the codename of young Lunella Lafayette, an Inhuman whose powers were awakened in the same way that Ms. Marvel/Kamala Khan's came about in comic books, who has the unique ability to swap consciousness (under certain conditions) with Devil Dinosaur, a super powered tyrannosaurus rex from another reality.

Lunella is also considered one of the smartest people - if not the smartest person overall - in the entire Marvel Universe.

