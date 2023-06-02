Months later, Hogwarts Legacy fans debate whether its multiple endings were actually cut or just not very good

Hogwarts Legacy almost gave players the choice between three different endings, though some fans out there think they're still buried in the game.

As highlighted in the Hogwarts Legacy subreddit , the game's official art book reveals that the magical RPG targeted three endings. This book was first shared months ago, and it's not the first time we've heard of content being cut before the game's release. Prior to this, it was revealed that a reputation and morality system was removed from Hogwarts Legacy .

We're going to be discussing the ending of Hogwarts Legacy, so, if you haven't finished the game yet and want to avoid spoilers, we suggest you come back when you're all done.

Page 16 of The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy (which can be viewed in this flip-through video on YouTube) reads: "At the start of the player's path they know very little magic, but as the story unfolds, they become highly skilled and can defeat the villains who want the ancient magic power."

The excerpt continues: "Then, by the end of the game, the player decides either to use the power they have gained for themselves, share it with the world, or keep it hidden - thus being affected by their journey in one of at least three ways."

Just like with the previous cut content, fans are disappointed that they missed out on what sounds like three bespoke endings. "I enjoyed the game but it's pretty clear a lot of stuff was left on the cutting room floor," one user argues. However, a few players have pointed out that these endings may have actually come to the game, just maybe not for every player.

For example, one user reckons that at least two of these endings are still in Hogwarts Legacy, but that the third needs to be unlocked by using all of the Unforgivable Curses - which is why not everyone gets the option to share their power with the world. However, another user has said that they did that and "only got the option to leave it as it is or share it with the world," so this theory doesn't seem to be completely right either.

The most likely answer we've seen from the subreddit seems to be that the third ending is buried in one of the choices. According to this user, if players choose to share their power, Hogwarts professor Eleazar Fig will ask them why they've decided to do that after everything they've learned. They're then given the choice to keep the power for themselves, improve on Isidora Morganach’s mistakes and "help people", or a chance to change their minds and keep it hidden.

As it turns out, these decisions don't actually hold much weight. Several fans in the Reddit thread have complained that it "just doesn’t matter," as "it’s not like your choice matters in the end." The only thing that changes with your choice is the dialogue, so don't stress about potentially missing out on any deep Wizarding World lore.

The release of Hogwarts Legacy has been the subject of criticism and debate due to J.K. Rowling's public stance on gender identity, which continues to challenge the inclusivity at the heart of the Harry Potter community. Here is our explainer on the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.