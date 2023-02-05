Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's Free Title Update 4 is out next week - here's what's new

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak's fourth free title update - called Free Title Update 4, unsurprisingly - is set to drop on February 7.

The latest update to the "monstrous expansion" of the top-selling Monster Hunter Rise brings "frosty new foes that will have monsters and hunters alike frozen in their tracks", as well as new Anomaly Research content, Event Quests, and new paid DLC.

You can check out the new action in the teaser below:

"A frigid force of nature few scientists have ever seen is making its way to the Frost Islands. Velkhana, the elusive Elder Dragon that debuted as the flagship monster of Monster Hunter World: Iceborne, has been spotted by the scouts of Elgado Outpost," Capcom teases.

"This monster’s gracefully cold demeanor foreshadows the serene stillness of the many beings left frozen in its wake. By glaciating the ambient water in the air, Velkhana is capable of forming massive pillars of ice when engaged in combat, and can even freeze the most hot-headed hunters solid. Winter winds often bring fell tidings, and the arrival of Risen Crimson Glow Valstrax proves this adage true. Just what this Risen Elder Dragon is capable of remains a mystery, as it has been deemed too dangerous for study."

You'll need to be MR 10 to face up to Velkhana, and 160 to tackle Risen Crimson Glow, but any resources gathered during your quest "will be invaluable for crafting new weapons and armor featuring their own unique skills".

As for the paid DLC? Amongst a "variety" of other things, you'll get layered armor for Lance Gunn and Ran Page, "adorable doodles" drawn by hand by Minoto, and early access to a free Palamute layered armor.

Free Title Update 5 is set to drop in April 2023.

"I'll always have a soft spot for World and Iceborne since they brought Monster Hunter into the current generation, but I reckon Sunbreak is the superior mix of modernized combat and stylized presentation," Austin said in his feature, Even after 120 hours, I still can't get enough of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak (opens in new tab).

"It's got a lot of World's mechanics under the hood, but they've been embellished with much more color and flourish. I don't want to put it down, so I'm thrilled to see Capcom already planning multiple seasons of free updates packing rare and powered-up monsters. That means more gear to chase and more time trials to master, and I say bring it on. I could do this all day."