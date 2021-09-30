Monster Hunter Rise is crossing over with Sonic the Hedgehog in November

Monster Hunter Rise is teaming up with the Sonic the Hedgehog series for a collaboration launching sometime this November.

Since we have very little precedent here, it's entirely unclear just what a Monster Hunter Rise/Sonic the Hedgehog crossover looks like. Monster Hunter Rise has released a series of collabs with other games recently, but they're all Capcom properties, whereas Sonic is obviously a Sega thing.

Hope we haven't been too slow on this one. Congrats, @Sonic_Hedgehog, on an amazing 30 years!Let's celebrate in #MHRise with a collab this November!🎉 https://t.co/GQpy2jZvlN pic.twitter.com/b0A5gqZeyrSeptember 30, 2021 See more

"2021 was a big year for Monster Hunter, but there's another beloved gaming series that also had a massive milestone this year: Sonic The Hedgehog!" says Capcom's Yuri Araujo. "So to celebrate, we've teamed up with SEGA to create an exciting collaboration in Monster Hunter Rise."

Purely judging from Monster Hunter Rise's recent collabs with Okami, Street Fighter, Mega Man, and most recently, Ghosts 'n Goblins, the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog crossover could add a new costume and animations for your hunter. But as it doesn't appear to be a Capcom Collab Event Quest, it could be something entirely different. Now, this might be a pipe dream, but wouldn't it be cool if the Sonic update kicked off a whole new series of crossovers with other third-party series? Imagine taking down monsters as Ichiban Kasuga from Yakuza 7; that'd be even more ridiculous than that fight with the wrecking ball crane.

Monster Hunter Rise is out now on Nintendo Switch and launches on PC in January.

Monster Hunter Rise tips | Monster Hunter Rise best weapons | Monster Hunter Rise best armor | Monster Hunter Rise combos | Monster Hunter Rise wirebug | Monster Hunter Rise well-done steak | Monster Hunter Rise lock on | Monster Hunter Rise wisplanterns and boatshells | Monster Hunter Rise Machalite Ore | Monster Hunter Rise Dragonite Ore | Monster Hunter Rise King Rhino, Rock Roses, and Bismuth Prism