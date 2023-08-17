Modern Warfare 3's Shadow Siege event explained

The Modern Warfare 3 reveal event is about to take place, and here's everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 event before it kicks off.

Previously, Activision announced that Modern Warfare 3 would be revealed in Warzone 2 on August 17. The reveal event itself has been dubbed the 'Shadow Siege event,' and it's commencing at precisely 10:30 a.m. PT/1:30 p.m. ET/6:30 p.m. BST/7:30 p.m. CEST.

Rather than take place directly in Warzone 2's traditional Battle Royale mode, the Shadow Siege event will likely be accessible as its own mode from the game's main menu. There's no guarantee this is the case, but this is how past events have been rolled out, dating all the way back to the original Warzone.

However, we don't actually know how the Shadow Siege event will play out. Past in-game Call of Duty events have featured everything from a focused assault on one map point, to a cinematic trailer simply playing out for everyone in the game to see. Given the wording of the tweet below though, we should be in for a "battle," which points to a more active event rather than just a trailer.

Despite this, there's still good reason to take part in the event, because you can actually earn in-game rewards that'll carry forward to Modern Warfare 3. You'll be able to bag a new assault rifle, emblem, calling card, battle token, charm, and vehicle skin simply by taking part in the Modern Warfare 3 reveal event, provided you're using the same Call of Duty account across both Warzone 2 and the new game when it launches later this year.

Gear up for Shadow Siege, Operators 💥Take part in the Modern Warfare III Reveal Event on August 17 at 10:30 AM PST and earn special rewards for your contributions to the battle in Al Mazrah #MW3📍 Call of Duty: Warzone pic.twitter.com/mrxswGxQJuAugust 15, 2023 See more

Activision has already revealed that Modern Warfare 3 will "carry over" in-game unlocks from Modern Warfare 2. So aside from the rewards you can earn in the Shadow Siege event, you'll also be able to carry forward basically everything you purchased or unlocked in the 2022 game.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 launches later this year on November 10 across PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. It'll also offer the largest Zombies experience to date, in addition to a brand new type of campaign mission.

Makarov is also set to return for Modern Warfare 3, so we already know the series is about to resurrect one of the most controversial characters ever.