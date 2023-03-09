Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded adds TMNT's Shredder, Raid Episode 2, and a new 6v6 map

Activision dropped a big rundown of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded ahead of the update's launch next week, and it'll bring us a new 6v6 map, the second episode of the Raid, and yes, TMNT's Shredder.

As expected based on the end of the previous battle pass, Season 2 Reloaded is set to launch for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 on March 15 at 9am PDT / 12pm EDT / 4pm GMT. The patch will technically arrive ahead of that release time, so you'll be able to download the update early and jump in the instant Season 2 Reloaded goes live (assuming servers hold).

The devs have been teasing this announcement for a bit now, and today's blog post brings us confirmation that Shredder is going to be a playable operator once Season 2 Reloaded goes live, continuing Call of Duty's train of pop-culture crossovers. You'll be able to pick Shredder up as part of an operator bundle in the store. No word yet on whether any of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles themselves will join the game.

A new 6v6 multiplayer map called Himmelmatt Expo will also join the playlists for Season 2 Reloaded. This map is set on a European mountainside expo center, so expect conference rooms, restaurants, and picturesque outdoor areas to battle through. There's an extensive breakdown of the new map on the Call of Duty blog (opens in new tab).

Then we've got Raid Episode 2, which will continue the narrative of the previous episode with the continuing adventures of Captain Price, Farah, and Gaz. This time around, you won't need a Raid Assignment to actually enter the content - anyone who owns Modern Warfare 2 can jump in. You can get a more in-depth analysis of the new content on the official site (opens in new tab).

