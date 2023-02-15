Modern Warfare 2 players celebrate as devs "move up" new 6v6 map for Season 2

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 2 kicked off today – really should've done it on Tuesday, in my mind, but I digress – but many players have set their sights on one piece of content that's still to come: a new core 6v6 multiplayer map.

The official Call of Duty Twitter account teased (opens in new tab) a roadmap of upcoming content earlier today, and players quickly latched onto a few points. The accompanying Season 3 lineup promises Gunfight for MW2 and Plunder For Warzone 2 , for starters. We've got more multiplayer modes and raid episodes coming in Season 2, too, and also a brand spankin' new map. Better still, it got some sneak-peek art (above) shortly after it was announced.

"The Infinity Ward MP team has decided to move the map up, as it’s already play testing well and tracking ahead of schedule," another tweet (opens in new tab) says of this poolside resort map. "Stay tuned for more details on this core 6v6 map as we get closer."

The release of this map has been taken by many as a response to community feedback asking for more core maps to go with all the seasonal bells and whistles. "Only needed anger from the community and behold we have a map coming up," one highly upvoted Reddit post claims (opens in new tab) (though I don't think anger is the operative word).

"This was not part of the plan, they moved up this map from another season, never stop pushing for change lads," adds another (opens in new tab).

It's unclear whether Infinity Ward actually moved this map up internally over feedback to Season 2's launch offerings – and I'm mainly speculative because these live games don't usually turn on a dime – but I suppose the reason doesn't matter if players and devs are both happy.