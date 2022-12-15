Modern Warfare 2 players can't play the Raid because they have no friends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are disheartened by the new Raid's requirements.

For the unfamiliar, Call of Duty launched its first ever Raid today in Modern Warfare 2 on December 15. However, players have discovered the Raid requires a pre-made party of three players, which has lead to plenty of the posts just below, where players bemoan a lack of actual friends.

Modern Warfare 2 players are disappointed by the requirement for one of two reasons. Either they don't have any friends to do the new Raid with, or, as one other player put it, "they have the attention span of goldfishes" and just simply won't want to do the Raid.

Well, it looks like some Call of Duty players are fresh out of luck when it comes to taking on the new Raid. We could see a lot of strangers grouping together over the coming days, similar to how Destiny 2 players would band together with complete strangers when undertaking a Raid.

There's probably similar reasoning behind the requirement from Call of Duty developers and Bungie staffers for Destiny 2. Raids are meant to be highly reliant on player co-operation, forcing teammates to communicate with each other to achieve a complex objective or puzzle.

This is likely the reason for Modern Warfare 2's pre-made party requirement. Admittedly though, Call of Duty players look to have it a lot easier than Destiny 2 players, with just two other friends to band together for a Raid, instead of dragging five comrades together.

Check out our full guide on how to start the Modern Warfare 2 Raid and earn a Raid Assignment for access to the new mission.