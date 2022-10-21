Modern Warfare 2 has such a realistic version of Amsterdam I can taste the stroopwafels

Modern Warfare 2 has an incredibly realistic version of Dutch city Amsterdam, so much so that I can almost smell the stroopwafels and weed.

While you'd expect Modern Warfare 2 to have incredible graphics and intense combat, I certainly didn't have "wildly realistic Amsterdam" on my Call of Duty bingo card. It's clear that Infinity Ward is making the most of current-gen graphics, so PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners should really enjoy these visuals. Check out a snippet of the surprisingly serene Call of Duty scene below, and read on for more.

Amsterdam in Call of Duty pic.twitter.com/hPQfpYk4C4October 21, 2022 See more

The lighting, the leaves in varying fall colors on the trees, the slightly slick surface of the bricks, the wake on that boat going through the canal - all of it is so visually impressive that it's almost unbelievable. Add in the gentle sounds of rushing water, tourist chatter, and flapping birds, and it's like I'm back on the holiday I took midway through my Masters program.

Funnily enough, one Dutch citizen is (jokingly) outraged over the lack of "cultural sensitivity" in Infinity Ward's take on Amsterdam. They point out several issues in a semi-spoilery Twitter thread (opens in new tab), including the fact that none of the cars have license plates, the public urination fine is incorrect, and an NPC is illegally feeding ducks in the canal. You can't please everyone.

This breathtaking look at a campaign mission is thanks to Modern Warfare 2's campaign releasing on October 20 for those who have pre-ordered the game. If you haven't taken advantage of the Modern Warfare 2 pre-order bonus, you can experience virtual Amsterdam in all its glory when it launches on October 28th.

