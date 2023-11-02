MMO veteran of WoW and League of Legends finally unveils new project 'Ghost,' set in a "new fantasy universe"

Project Ghost is the new game from Greg 'Ghostcrawler' Street

Ghost
Former World of Warcraft and League of Legends developer Greg Street has unveiled his new game, a fantasy MMO codenamed 'Ghost'.

In a press release this morning, Street officially announced the formation of his new studio, Fantastic Pixel Castle. 'Ghost' is billed as a triple-A MMO set in a "new fantasy universe," which you can get a closer look in thanks to a new announcement trailer and concept art shared for the game.

Street was formerly lead systems designer for World of Warcraft, before departing to become head of creative development for League of Legends developer Riot Games. While at Riot, Street led work on the LoL MMO, before leaving Riot in March. He announced plans for a new MMO studio in April, but this is the first official unveiling of that project.

In the trailer, Street introduces his new studio, and says that "we plan to make an epic new MMO." Street acknowledges that the announcement is coming "early in development", but says that "we think the way to make the best possible game is by talking to you all, our community, early and often." That will start soon, with an introductory livestream set to take place next week, in which we're promised a closer look at the Ghost. There'll be no gameplay, of course, but Street says we'll get a sense of the studio's philosophy during the event.

In the press release, Street notes that "MMOs are arguably one of the most challenging genres of games to make," but claims that a fully-remote development process, and a small team, will offer an advantage. They'll likely be helped with that by a publishing deal with Chinese giant NetEase, which was also announced today.

It's a long way out, but perhaps this is the start of a new contender for our list of the best MMORPGs?

