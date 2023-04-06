Former League of Legends MMO lead is spinning up a new studio to make a genre rival

Former League of Legends lead, Greg Street, has announced they are starting their own studio that will develop a new MMO or "something very MMO-like."

In March 2023, it was revealed that Greg Street, the former head of creative development at Riot Games, would be leaving the company due to "personal and professional considerations." Now, a few weeks later, Street has revealed his next adventure and it's opening his own remote studio in Texas.

On April 6, Street took to Twitter (opens in new tab) to share the good news, revealing his plans to move out of California to Texas to be closer to his family. "This may sound like I am retiring from the game industry, but far from it!" the League of Legends veteran adds.

News!I am starting a new journey in more ways than one. As I have shared with you all before, last year was a pretty brutal one for me personally. After 15 years in California, I am moving back to Texas to be closer to my surviving family. This may sound like I am retiring…April 6, 2023 See more

In a follow-up tweet, Street explained his decision to form his own remote studio, further saying: "I want to make games I am truly passionate about and that players will love." If you're a fan of Street's previous work, the good news is that this new studio plans to develop an MMO "or something very MMO-like."

Although not ready to share any more details about this new studio or its debut game, Street has used this opportunity to announce he is currently searching for experienced developers (and later less experienced devs) to join the team. "If you know me, I value trust, empathy, and open communication, and that applies to both the dev team itself and to players," Street adds in the thread.

Finishing the announcement, Street shared that "things will be quiet for a bit" while the studio searches for those additional developers and gets started on that upcoming project. He did also add though that the company plans to share what it's working on "early and often" as it wants fans to get excited and share feedback with the team. Street ends the thread by saying: "This is the only way I personally feel I can make great games."