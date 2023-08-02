MMO fiend uses World of Warcraft bug to one-shot teammates from 2,000 yards

A World of Warcraft player has stumbled upon a bug that allows them to one-shot many of their Horde allies, alongside some of the MMO’s most prominent lore characters.

Big damage enthusiast Rextroy explains on YouTube that a simple picture on a forum first brought the glitch to their attention. In it, you see one poor soul being hit with 16 festering wounds spells at once. The limit should be six per target, with a maximum of four being popped at once if you have the Apocalypse talent.

Keen to recreate the image themselves, the content creator set about theory-crafting using various spells, talents, and the like. It got them nowhere. It wasn’t until another forum post went up with a video in tow that they got the hints needed to recreate the bug. To my great dismay, the hint was that a pet needed to die. To my greater dismay, Rextroy then discovered he needed two pets to die for this sinister bug to work.

With the bug fully recreated, the MMO fiend then set about causing mayhem around Azeroth, from gathering a group of Death Knights to slay teammates over 1,000 yards away to flattening some of WoW’s most important story characters. Not important quest givers like Chromie, though, who can't seemingly be killed - yet.

“The bug was much more hilarious than I first expected,” they say. “It has unlimited range, and it can deal damage on units you shouldn't be able to! Both friendly targets and important lore characters like Tirion Fordring.”

Rough.

In other World of Warcraft news, fans recently gathered to talk about false information to trick an AI-powered scraping site, whereas Classic players again lamented the reintroduction of World of Warcraft's most hated item after a raid ring went for $13,000 in gold in a bidding flex off. It’s certainly interesting times in the old MMO.

