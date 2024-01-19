Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning sets streaming date as its title mysteriously changes

The newest Mission: Impossible movie, Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning , will soon be available to stream on Paramount Plus, but has undergone a slight change, dropping ‘Part One’ from its title.

As reported by Deadline , the seventh movie in the franchise will zipline right onto the Paramount streaming service on Thursday, January 25 in the US and Canada. The movie will later be available in additional countries from February 2024.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the action flick stars Tom Cruise as our beloved secret agent Ethan Hunt, who embarks on his most dangerous mission yet: to track down a terrifying new AI entity before it ends up in the wrong hands. The cast also includes Hayley Atwell, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, and Vanessa Kirby.

The reason for the title change is unknown but is seemingly due to Paramount deciding to scrub the title of its upcoming sequel Mission: Impossible– Dead Reckoning Part Two. This came after the studio announced Part Two’s delay in release from June 28, 2024, to May 23, 2025. At this point Mission: Impossible 8 does not have an official title.

Originally, Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 were supposed to act as two parts to one story, as McQuarrie explained in an interview with GamesRadar+ and Total Film , "Instead of fighting the running time, I said let’s just cut the movie in half and give ourselves the breathing room to tell that story – not anticipating, then, that Part One would expand to the size that it did, the epic scale that it did."

However, with the title scrub and Mission: Impossible 7 suffering a franchise-worst slump at the 2023 box office , we wonder if the eighth movie in the saga will still serve as a direct sequel or if the studio will make any further changes. Until then we will just have to hang tight and wait for our next mission.