Mission: Impossible 7 suffers franchise-worst slump at the box office

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has been eclipsed by Barbenheimer – resulting in a historic second-week drop for the franchise at the box office.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Dead Reckoning only brought in $19.5 million in the US in its second weekend, a drop of 64% from its $56.2 million opening. That’s the worst week-on-week drop for the Mission: Impossible series. The previous low, Mission: Impossible 2, fell 53% upon its release in 2000.

It’s slightly better news for Dead Reckoning Part One globally. It’s passed $250 million worldwide after picking up over $55 million across 72 territories and markets this weekend. A $600m total box office isn’t out of the question, then – should audiences choose to accept it.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’s slump, though, should be seen in the wider context of one of the wildest weekends in Hollywood history. Barbie and Oppenheimer opened to $155 million and $80.5 million respectively, the first time two movies have ever opened at over $80 million on the same weekend. It’s also one of the biggest combined weekends for a box office ever, even if Mission: Impossible didn’t get the lion’s share of attention.

