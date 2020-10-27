Minecraft Dungeons Spooky Fall Event offers new challenges and themed gear

Minecraft Dungeons's aptly-named Spooky Fall Event is now live on all platforms, just in time for Halloween.

From now until November 3, you can take part in the festivities on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, according to the official announcement. You can now undertake the time-based Seasonal Trials, and if you can make it through the difficult trials in the time allowed, you'll bag yourself some festive items as a reward.

These trials are designed to be spooky, so it's only fitting that they play out entirely in the dark. You'll face off against the new Night Mode in the Seasonal Trials, which is going to make it tough to see ten steps ahead of you, let alone the enemies bearing down on you.

Additionally, the Apocalypse Plus update is out now for all Minecraft Dungeons players. This brings an entirely new difficulty to bear against even the most seasoned players, as the new difficulty level brings with it 20 increasingly challenging levels. Unlike the Spooky Fall Event, the Apocalypse Plus update is here to stay, so there's no rush whatsoever to finish it.

After the Spooky Fall Event has concluded, we can hopefully expect more details on cross-play for Minecraft Dungeons, which was announced earlier this month. The feature is still slated to be implemented at some point later this year between PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, but there have been no further details on cross-play since it was announced.

