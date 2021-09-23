Minecraft developer is reportedly working on "two all-new projects"

Minecraft developer Mojang is reportedly working on two new projects, but it's not clear whether they'll be directly linked to its blocky hit.

According to Windows Central, "there is more Minecraft coming." Multiple sources suggest "that Mojang has at least two all-new projects that aren't Minecraft or Minecraft Dungeons," but it's not yet known what those games might be. The report speculates that a number of Instagram posts reimaging Minecraft's world in the style of games like Stardew Valley and Terraria might be teasers for full projects, although it's unlikely that the studio would be showing off concepts ahead of any kind of reveal.

While development continues on both Minecraft and Minecraft Dungeons, the latter is likely to be nearing the end of its cycle, with four of six planned DLC packages already available. That could mean developers are being freed up to work on new projects, but also might see staff moved to Minecraft itself, which is set to receive updates to several of its biomes. Mojang also released Minecraft Earth in 2019, but was shut down in July 2021.

The enduring popularity of Minecraft means that Microsoft is likely to continue to lean on the title in future, and the lack of new, publicly-announced projects relating to the franchise could mean Mojang has the resources it needs to develop entirely new games alongside its ongoing titles. Even if multiple games are in development, however, internal schedules and goals are subject to constant change behind the scenes, so in lieu of any official word from Mojang or Microsoft, don't hold your breath for a new Minecraft title just yet.

