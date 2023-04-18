Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8 pits Hobgoblin against the wall-crawler

Crime fighting is never easy, but Miles Morales has been having an especially tough time of it lately. Since his series relaunched at the end of 2022, Miles has struggled to balance school, his love life, and his duties as Spider-Man, with threats from Scorpion and Rabble. Resentful of his successful application to be part of the Brooklyn Visions Academy, the latter even went so far as to kidnap Miles' girlfriend Tiana Toomes (AKA Starling) and burn his house down. He's not having a good time!

Still, things are about to get a lot worse as he comes up against his biggest threat to date. Written by Cody Ziglar, with art by Federico Vicentini, Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8 marks the start of a brand new arc - and Hobgoblin has entered the fray.

We've got an exclusive first look at Dike Ruan's cover for #8, as well as Marvel's official solicit info for the issue below.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

The blurb for the issue reads:

MILES BATTLES THE HOBGOBLIN!

SPIDER-MAN, A.K.A. MILES MORALES, has a target on his spider-symbol’d back. The most dangerous super-villains in NYC keep coming at him – hard. First RABBLE, then CLETUS KASADY and now…THE HOBGOBLIN is back and more dangerous than ever, and he’s got his glider aimed squarely at Miles! How could this get any worse for Spidey? Well…Hobgoblin might not be the ONLY thing Miles needs to worry about…

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #8 is published by Marvel Comics on July 12. Keep an eye on Newsarama this week for Marvel's full July 2023 solicitations.

