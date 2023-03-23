Check out an exclusive new trailer for Ghibli-inspired courier sim Mika and The Witch's Mountain

By Sam Loveridge
published

Courtesy of the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro

If you're excited about the Zelda meets Kiki's Delivery Service courier sim, Mika and The Witch's Mountain, you need to watch this brand new trailer. 

Dropping as part of the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, it gives us a fantastic, fresh look at the games broom delivery mechanics, vibrant world, and just a few of the neighbors you'll be delivering to. There's even a little slither of a mystery teased at the end too, seemingly involving that titular witch. 

It's all set to the lovely vocals of Madilyn Mei and her track 'The Chapel', which totally fits the chill vibes on offer in Mika and The Witch's Mountain.

Develop Chibig launched a Kickstarter for the game last month, where it preceded to meet its target in just a few short hours. By the time the Kickstarter campaign ended, the game had received over €1.3 million ($1.3 million / £1.1 million) in pledges, which far surpasses its pretty modest €40,000 goal. 

That also meant it met a significant stretch goal that's going to see the game add three Zelda-like "dungeon levels", alongside flying tricks for your magic broom, and a side quest that involves petting kittens. Jiji would be most impressed. 

It's described as a "short adventure set in a tiny sandbox", and our hero Mika is an aspiring witch who's still developing her powers. It's completely combat-free and mainly involves flying around on your broom delivering packages for the local residents. 

You should expect to see Mika and The Witch's Mountain drop on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in Q3 2023 - or "around October" according to the Kickstarter campaign details. But, ahead of that you can wishlist it now on Steam (opens in new tab)

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page (opens in new tab).

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.