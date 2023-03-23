Check out an exclusive new trailer for Ghibli-inspired courier sim Mika and The Witch's Mountain

If you're excited about the Zelda meets Kiki's Delivery Service courier sim, Mika and The Witch's Mountain, you need to watch this brand new trailer.

Dropping as part of the Future Games Show Powered by the Turtle Beach Stealth Pro, it gives us a fantastic, fresh look at the games broom delivery mechanics, vibrant world, and just a few of the neighbors you'll be delivering to. There's even a little slither of a mystery teased at the end too, seemingly involving that titular witch.

It's all set to the lovely vocals of Madilyn Mei and her track 'The Chapel', which totally fits the chill vibes on offer in Mika and The Witch's Mountain.

Develop Chibig launched a Kickstarter for the game last month, where it preceded to meet its target in just a few short hours. By the time the Kickstarter campaign ended, the game had received over €1.3 million ($1.3 million / £1.1 million) in pledges, which far surpasses its pretty modest €40,000 goal.

That also meant it met a significant stretch goal that's going to see the game add three Zelda-like "dungeon levels", alongside flying tricks for your magic broom, and a side quest that involves petting kittens. Jiji would be most impressed.

It's described as a "short adventure set in a tiny sandbox", and our hero Mika is an aspiring witch who's still developing her powers. It's completely combat-free and mainly involves flying around on your broom delivering packages for the local residents.

You should expect to see Mika and The Witch's Mountain drop on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in Q3 2023 - or "around October" according to the Kickstarter campaign details. But, ahead of that you can wishlist it now on Steam (opens in new tab).

