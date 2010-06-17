Middle Men trailer debuts

Middle Men , the hilarious-looking dramedy from Luke Wilson and James Caan, has had a new trailer released online.

If you like the internet and if you like movies, you’ll love this. Why? Because it tracks the traumatic birth of the internet, and the filthy-minded entrepreneurs who attempted to make a profit from it.

Jack Harris (Wilson) wrestles with his morals as he attempts to turn the internet into a commodity, and in the process meets a colourful array of characters that includes mobsters, porn stars and conmen.

The flick’s directed by George Gallo, who wrote the legendary Midnight Run , and is being described as “ Boogie Nights meets Goodfellas ”.

Check out the trailer…

Middle Me n has no UK release date yet, but is due out in America this August.

Wanna be stuck in the middle with these guys?