Microsoft says when games get Steam Deck support is "up to our studios"

It's also given details on the Xbox Game Studios titles that will and won't run on Steam Deck

(Image credit: Valve)

Adding Steam Deck support for your favourite games could take some time, according to Microsoft.

In a statement, Microsoft says that the timing for integrating titles with Valve's portable Steam player is "up to our studios".

"Here at XGS we love gaming and think people should be able to play our games as freely and easily as possible - any time, any place, sharing incredible experiences with friends or immersing themselves in solo adventures," the statement reads.

"It's up to our studios how they fit Steam Deck integration for their games into their busy schedules, and with a lot of great stuff already in the works some titles may take longer".

The company also gave details on how Xbox Game Studios titles will play on Steam Deck. Psychonauts 2 and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice both have "verified" status. Meanwhile, Sea of Thieves and Forza Horizon 5 are listed as "playable" and both Gears 5 and Halo Infinite are "unsupported, due to anti cheat."

Valve's rating system means that games that are described as verified run well and look good on Steam Deck. Titles in the 'Playable' category may have issues with controls and other features and are likely to require extra work in order to play. Games given an 'Unsupported' rating are not playable on Steam Deck.

If you want to pass the time while waiting on buses with Geralt of Rivia, then you're in luck as The Witcher 3 is officially Steam Deck verified.

