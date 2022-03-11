Anti cheat measures are keeping Halo Infinite from the Steam Deck

Halo Infinite is the latest game to be added to the "unsupported" Steam Deck list due to anti cheat.

Xbox Game Studios confirmed in a recent Steam Deck update that users won't be able to experience the most recent installment of the Halo series on their handheld PC due to unspecified anti cheat software.

That's in addition to Halo: The Master Chief Collection, Gears 5, and Microsoft Flight Simulator X, which are also labeled as unsupported for the same reason.

Unfortunately, this means that the entirety of the Halo series will be unplayable on the go with the Steam Deck, single-player campaigns included, for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, the post did confirm that games like Deathloop, Psychonauts 2, and Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice are Steam Deck Verified, and games like Sea of Thieves, Fallout 4, and Forza Horizon 5 are Steam Deck Playable.

The Steam Deck has seen multiple issues with titles that won't be available for the handheld. Earlier this month, Bungie confirmed that Destiny 2 won't run on the Steam Deck, in addition to the fact that anyone who tries to get around this incompatibility will receive a game ban.

Additionally, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney took issue with Fortnite coming to the Steam Deck, citing concerns to The Verge that the developer isn't confident that it would be able to combat cheating with the Steam Deck's Linux OS.

For now, it appears the only way you'll be able to enjoy Halo and many other Xbox titles is at home on your console or PC. There's no evidence that this could change in the future, so you might as well get comfy in your living room with Chief for the time being.

