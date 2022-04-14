Michelle Yeoh talks working with "genius" James Cameron on Avatar 2

Michelle Yeoh has spoken about working with director James Cameron on the Avatar sequels – she's set to play a scientist called Dr. Karina Mogue in the upcoming follow-up to the sci-fi epic.

"So, yes, I am in the Avatar sequels and as you know we can't really talk very much about it," Yeoh told EW . "But it's James Cameron! Come on! I would be the tea lady for James Cameron! We shot for a few weeks, and I was so impressed with the work that he's done, the work that he's doing, the energy. He's a genius, he's a walking genius. And I really really enjoyed the experience and I can't wait to go back soon, I hope."

The first Avatar movie came out back in 2009, so the sequel is long-awaited. The series stars Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, a former Marine turned Na'vi and Zoe Saldaña as Na'vi princess Neytiri, with Yeoh appearing alongside other big names including Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, and Edie Falco.

The first of Cameron's four sequels is set to explore the underwater world of the fictional planet Pandora and will focus on the Sully family – several years have elapsed, and Jake and Neytiri are now parents.

Yeoh can currently be seen in Everything Everywhere All at Once, a multiversal dark comedy from the directing team behind Swiss Army Man. She's also set to star in The Witcher prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin, which is coming to Netflix soon.