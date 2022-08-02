Michael Keaton explains why he's back as Batman in The Flash

Michael Keaton has spoken about his decision to return to the role of Batman – he's set to take on the mantle of the Caped Crusader for the first time in 30 years in the upcoming DCEU movie The Flash.

"It seemed like fun," Keaton said in an interview with Variety (opens in new tab). "I was curious what it would be like after this many years. Not so much me doing it – obviously, some of that – but I was just curious about it, weirdly, socially. This whole thing is gigantic. They have their entirely own world. So, I like to look at it as an outsider, thinking 'Holy moly!'"

Keaton last played Batman in 1992's Batman Returns, the sequel to 1989's Batman. Both movies were directed by Tim Burton. In The Flash, Keaton will play a version of Bruce Wayne from an alternate universe, while Ben Affleck will play the DCEU version of Batman. As for why there are two versions of Batman in the movie, Barry Allen dabbles in time travel to try and prevent his mother's murder and things don't quite go to plan.

Ezra Miller is playing Barry, AKA the Flash, and Ron Livingstone is Barry's father Henry. Kiersey Clemons is Barry's love interest Iris West, Michael Shannon is back as General Zod, and Sasha Calle is Supergirl. The movie is being helmed by It director Andy Muschietti.

The Flash speeds onto the big screen on June 23, 2023. While we wait, make sure you're up to date with the DCEU with our guide to watching the DC movies in order.