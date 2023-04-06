Apple TV Plus drops first trailer for acclaimed Michael J. Fox documentary

Apple TV Plus has released the first trailer for STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie.

Here's how Apple describes the documentary: "Intimate and honest, and produced with unprecedented access to Fox and his family, the film chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease. With a mix of adventure and romance, comedy and drama, watching the film feels like… well, like a Michael J. Fox movie."

In the trailer, which can be viewed above, we see a montage of clips from Fox's long film career, including a popular scene from Back to the Future in which Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) tells Marty (Fox) that he built a time machine out of a DeLorean. The actor is perhaps best known for the role of Marty McFly in the Back to the Future trilogy as well as the sitcom Family Ties.

"What does it mean to be still?" asks director Davis Guggenheim (He Named Me Malala). Fox replies: "I wouldn't know, I was never still."

Throughout the trailer's brief recap of Fox's career, the actor talks about when he noticed early signs of Parkinson's Disease – leading him to be diagnosed at the young age of 29. The documentary also features Fox's wife, actress Tracy Pollan, whom he married in 1988. The two have been together for 34 years.

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie will is set to hit Apple TV Plus on May 12, 2023. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.