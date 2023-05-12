Michael J. Fox has helped raise over $1 billion for Parkinson's research

Michael J. Fox has raised over $1 billion for Parkinson's research, having been diagnosed with the disease at the age of 29.

Fox was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award (opens in new tab) at the 13th Governors Awards in Los Angeles in November of last year. The actor founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, and was awarded an honorary Oscar on behalf of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for being "an individual in the motion picture industry whose humanitarian efforts have brought credit to the industry."

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, directed by Davis Guggenheim, chronicles Fox’s personal and professional triumphs and travails, and explores what happens when an incurable optimist confronts an incurable disease.

In a new interview with Variety (opens in new tab) that promotes the release of Still and celebrates Fox's life and accomplishments, the actor addresses the way others have reacted to his philanthropy, with many dubbing him a hero.

"It’s just a nice way of people letting me know they are moved by my acceptance of things and by the way that I’ve tried to make a difference,” he said. "But no matter how much I sit here and talk to you about how I’ve philosophically accepted it and taken its weight, Parkinson’s is still kicking my ass. I won’t win at this. I will lose."

"But," Fox added optimistically, "there’s plenty to be gained in the loss."

