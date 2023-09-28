Harry Potter actor Sir Michael Gambon dies aged 82

Sir Michael Gambon, best known for his memorable performance as Dumbledore in the Harry Potter films, has died at the age of 82.

The news was confirmed by his family, who shared the news he had died peacefully in hospital. "We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon," a statement reads. "Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82. We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Gambon began his six-decade-long career on the stage, performing with Laurence Olivier before making his first film appearance in Othello in 1965. His on-screen career is full of extraordinary projects, including Layer Cake, The Wings of the Dove, Gosford Park, The King’s Speech, and Wes Anderson films like The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou and Fantastic Mr. Fox.

However, for many, Gambon will be synonymous with Albus Dumbledore. He played the Hogwarts headmaster in the beloved film series from 2004 until 2011, after replacing the late Richard Harris following the first film.

Over the course of his celebrated career, Gambon was also the recipient of many awards, including three Olivier Awards, two Screen Actors Guild Awards, and four BAFTA Awards.

His latest role was in the 2019 film Cordelia, but he announced his retirement from the stage prior to this in 2015, due to memory loss. Tributes have been flooding in amid the news, from the actor's collaborators, friends, family, and fans.

Our thoughts are with his family at this time.