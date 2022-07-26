Metroid Dread and Zelda: Skyward Sword HD are cheap as chips on Amazon Australia

Amazon Prime Day 2022 has been and gone, and unusually, it was pretty light on Nintendo Switch discounts, at least in Australia. Sure, the vanilla Nintendo Switch received a discount, but when it came to savings on first-party Nintendo Switch games, there was basically nothing to be found. Never fear, though: right now there are some surprising savings on two major Switch games.

Metroid Dread is currently AU$49 (opens in new tab), which is 39% off its usual AU$79.95. We've seen it go slightly cheaper before—AU$45—but that's a good and rare discount on one of the finest Nintendo games of 2021.

The biggest drop is on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition, which is going for AU$39 (opens in new tab), a hefty 51% discount on the usual AU$79.95 price. It may not be the most beloved Zelda game ever made, but according to our review (opens in new tab) it has "incredible dungeon design", "inventive boss battles", and feels brilliant without the original version's Wii control system.

(opens in new tab) The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Edition (opens in new tab) | AU$79.95 AU$39 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Described by our reviewer as "one of the most misunderstood games in the [Zelda] series", this former Wii exclusive plays beautifully on the Nintendo Switch. This 51% discount is unusually generous by Nintendo first-party standards, so if you're keen to give it a go, now's a good time.

(opens in new tab) Metroid Dread (opens in new tab) | AU$79.95 AU$49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

A big discount on one of the highlights of 2021, which is sure to please Metroid fans, even if our reviewer pointed out its "frustrating boss battles and cumbersome controls". This 39% discount is rare, so if you've been waiting on a price drop to jump in, now's the time.

If you want to play these games but don't currently own a Nintendo Switch (at this stage, you must be in the minority!), you should check out our guide to the best cheap Nintendo Switch deals in Australia (opens in new tab).

Looking for more Nintendo Switch recommendations? Here's our list of the 25 best Switch games (opens in new tab) you can play right now.