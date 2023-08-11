Metroid Dread studio working on two unannounced games

Metroid Dread's developer is seemingly working on two unannounced games.

As first reported earlier this week by Twisted Voxel, Nordisk Games recently published its annual fiscal year report for its shareholders. Among the details unveiled in the report was that Mercury Steam, a studio owned by Nordisk Games, is working on two unannounced games.

We know that one of these games is an action-RPG set in a dark fantasy world. It was actually announced by publisher 505 Games, which revealed this detail back in late 2021 while announcing that it would be taking on publishing duties for the game, which sounds a far cry from the likes of Samus Aran's adventures.

Mercury Steam's last game was Metroid Dread, released near the end of 2021 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch, followed by some post-launch updates including a boss rush mode. In our Metroid Dread review at the time, we awarded Mercury Steam's game a 3.5 out of 5, praising its sense of dread and atmosphere, whilst being frustrated with its controls and boss battles.

Aside from Metroid Dread, Mercury Steam has previously worked on Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Metroid: Samus Returns. Considering Mercury Steam has a pretty solid track record of picking up older franchises from other developers and breathing new life into them, could one of these unannounced titles be another return to the Metroid or Castlevania franchises?

