Metro Redux Switch listing suggests we'll be delving back into Moscow's underground this Christmas

Hot off the back of delivering one of the best games of 2019 with Metro Exodus earlier this year, it's possible that 4A Games is working on porting Metro Redux - the remastered versions of Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light - to Nintendo Switch, just in time for Christmas.

That's because a product listing for the Switch title has been discovered on the website of a Portuguese retailer, GamingReplay (via WCCFTech), which clearly shows the box art for the game alongside a product description and release date of December 1, 2019.

Read more (Image credit: 4A Games) Metro Exodus: The Two Colonels is a love letter to Metro 2033

Neither 4A Games nor its publisher Deep Silver has officially revealed anything about a Metro Redux Switch port so far, so this leak can't be verified as guaranteed confirmation of the game just yet, but it's certainly convincing.

The remastered package originally arrived on PC, PS4, and Xbox One all the way back in 2014, and for those wondering whether the Switch can run something as beautifully detailed and highly rendered as a Metro game on its portable hardware, lest we forget that The Witcher 3 releases on the console in just a few days' time.

We've reached out to Deep Silver for comment on the leaked product listing, and will update this story when we hear anything more, official or otherwise.

