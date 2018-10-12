Metro Exodus, Fallout 76 and Assassins Creed Origins trailers are in the running at the Music Week's Sync Awards 2018

Using the right track is crucial to making sure a game's trailer sticks in your mind, and the Music Week's Sync Awards will recognize that next week in London. Massive Attack and Metro Exodus will fight it out with Take Me Home, Country Roads and Fallout 76 and Leonard Cohen and Assassin's Creed Origins.

The ceremony will take place in London on October 18, and will be hosted by British comedian Tom Ward.

Here all all the nominees for this year's 'Best Sync - Video Game Category' award:

Angel - Massive Attack | Featured In: Metro Exodus - E3 2018

(Label: Universal Music Globe / Publisher: Universal Music Publishing Group/ Supervisors: Ben Sumner & Glenn Herweijer (Feel For Music)

Angel - This Moment + Blossoms | Featured In: Football Manager #LikeABoss

(Label: Virgin / Publisher: BMG Publishing / Universal Music Publishing Group/ Supervisor: Greg Turner (Universal Music Globe)

Crevasse - The Qemists | Featured In: Onrush – The Stampede is Coming Trailer

(Label: Unreleased / Publisher: Just Isn’t Music / Supervisor: Sergio Pimentel (Ninja Tune)

Fire - Barns Courtney | Featured In: The Crew 2

(Label: Virgin / Publisher: Reservoir Media Management / Kobalt Music Publishing / Supervisor: TBC

Ready Or Not - Gizzle | Featured In: Pro Evolution 2019 Announcement Trailer

(Label: Sony/ATV / Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Supervisor: Lauren Wilson (Record Play) / Agency: Record Play)

Take Me Home, Country Roads - Copilot Music + Sound | Featured In: Fallout 76

(Label: Kobalt / Publisher: Kobalt Music Publishing/Reservoir/BMG / Supervisor: Ian Anderson (Brandracket) / Agency: Brandracket)

You Want It Darker - Leonard Cohen | Featured In: Assassin's Creed Origins

(Label: Sony Music UK / Publisher: Sony/ATV Music Publishing / Supervisor: Ben Sumner & Glenn Herweijer (Feel For Music) / Benedicte Ouimet (Ubisoft) / Agency: TBC)

Last year FIFA 18 and the use of Energy by Avelino Feat. Stormzy & Skepta took home the prize. Find out more at the official site.