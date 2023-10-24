Metal Gear Solid 4 might finally escape the PS3, according to file names datamined in MGS Master Collection

Dataminers have allegedly found references to other Metal Gear Solid games in the files of the MGS Master Collection Volume 1.

Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 repackages the first three MGS outings, alongside the two lesser-known Metal Gear games. The HD port compilation is a beautifully comprehensive way to experience (or maybe re-experience) some classic stealth gems, but the existence of a “Volume 1” obviously implies that a future collection is incoming.

According to images shared on the series subreddit, modder Timo654 dug in and found files that reference three games that aren’t in the newly-released collection. The files specifically mention “MGS4,” “MGS5,” and “MGSPW” which is surely Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, further sparking hopes for a second volume.

Metal Gear Solid 5: The Phantom Pain is currently available to play on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation consoles (old and new via backward compatibility.) Assuming that a potential Volume 2 launches on the same platforms as the first, MGS 5 could make its way to the Nintendo Switch for the first time. Or the Switch’s successor, depending on when the second collection launches. There’s oddly no mention of Metal Gear Solid 5: Ground Zeroes, which served as a standalone extended prologue to the main game.

Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots and Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker would be the more exciting inclusions, as both games have been relegated to the PS3 and PSP respectively since their initial releases. Peace Walker actually introduced several ideas that would later be refined in MGS5, like the ability to recruit (kidnap) foes and micromanage Mother Base. I suspect it would've been just as beloved as its siblings if it had come out on consoles.

Metal Gear Solid 3 is actually getting a fully fledged remake at some point in the future.