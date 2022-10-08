Meet the winners of the 2022 Harvey Awards

The 2022 Harvey Awards were presented Friday at New York Comic Con, as determined by this year's judging committee comprised of diverse industry voices.

Four creators were inducted into the Hall of Fame: writer Neil Gaiman, writer and former Marvel editor-in-chief Roy Thomas, and cartoonists Gilbert Shelton and Marge Buell.

Image Comics was the most decorated publisher of the night, with The Good Asian, Vol. 1 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi taking home Book of the Year and Mirka Andolfo's Sweet Paprika winning Best International Book.

For the full list of 2022 Harvey Awards winners, see below (the winners are bolded among the list of nominees):

Book of the Year

Ballad for Sophie by Filipe Melo and Juan Cavia, translated by Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf Productions)

Crisis Zone by Simon Hanselmann (Fantagraphics)

Department of Truth, Vol 3: Free Country by James Tynion IV, Jorge Fornes, David Romero, John J. Pearson, Tyler Boss, Elsa Charretier and Alison Sampson (Image Comics)

Far Sector by N.K. Jemisin and Jamal Campbell (DC Comics)

The Good Asian, Vol. 1 by Pornsak Pichetshote and Alexandre Tefenkgi (Image Comics)

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr by Ram V, Filipe Andrade, & Ines Amaro (BOOM! Studios)

Lightfall Book 2: Shadow of the Bird by Tim Probert (HarperAlley)

Nice House on the Lake by James Tynion IV and Alvaro Martinez Bueno (DC Comics)

Run: Book One by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, L. Fury and Nate Powell (Abrams Books)

Sisters of the Mist by Marlyn Spaaij (Flying Eye Books)

Digital Book of the Year

Best Children's or Young Adult Book

The Aquanaut by Dan Santat (Scholastic Graphix)

Lightfall Book 2: Shadow of the Bird by Tim Probert (HarperAlley)

Messy Roots: A Graphic Memoir of a Wuhanese-American by Laura Gao (HarperAlley)

Squire by Nadia Shammas and Sara Alfageeh (HarperAlley)

Swim Team by Johnnie Christmas (HarperAlley)

Best Manga

Blood on the Tracks by Shuzo Oshimi, translated by Daniel Komen (Vertical Comics)

Blue Lock by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura, translated by Nate Derr (Kodansha Comics)

Cat + Gamer by Wataru Nadatani, translated by Zack Davission (Dark Horse Comics)

Chainsaw Man by Tatsuki Fujimot, translated by Amanda Haley (VIZ Media)

Red Flowers by Yoshiharu Tsuge, translated by Ryan Holmberg (Drawn & Quarterly)

Spy X Family by Tatsua Endo, translated by Casey Loe (VIZ Media)

Best International Book

Ballad for Sophie by Filipe Melo and Juan Cavia, translated by Gabriela Soares (Top Shelf Productions)

Castaways by Pablo Monforte and Laura Perez, translated by Silvia Perea Labayen (Dark Horse Comics)

Sweet Paprika by Mirka Andolfo (Image Comics)

This is How I Disappear by Mirion Malle, translated by Aleshia Jensen and Bronwyn Haslam (Drawn & Quarterly)

The Waiting by Keum Suk Gendry-Kim, translated by Janet Hong (Drawn & Quarterly)

Yellow Cab by Benoît Cohen and Christophe Chabouté, translated by Edward Gauvin (IDW Publishing)

Best Adaptation from Comic Book/Graphic Novel

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, based on Batman (DC Comics)

El Deafo (Apple TV Plus), based on El Deafo by CeCe Bell (Abrams Books)

Heartstopper (Netflix), based on Heartstopper by Alice Oseman (Hachette Children’s Group)

Mind MGMT: The Psychic Espionage “Game” board game based on Mind MGMT by Matt Kindt (Dark Horse Comics)

Ms. Marvel (Disney Plus) based on Ms. Marvel (Marvel Comics)

Paper Girls (Amazon Prime Video), based on Paper Girls by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang (Image Comics)

Paris, 13th District directed by Jacques Audiard, based on “Amber Sweet,” “Hawaiian Getaway,” and “Killing And Dying” by Adrian Tomine (Drawn & Quarterly)

Peacemaker (HBO Max), based on The Peacemaker (DC Comics)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, based on Shang-Chi (Marvel Comics)

