Meet some of the best sci-fi and fantasy authors around at SFX Book Con

SFX magazine is having a big celebration of sci-fi and fantasy books this month. As well as our massive Books Issue (on sale Wednesday 31 January) featuring a whopping 65 top authors, we’re taking the literary theme out into the real world with the inaugural SFX Book Con.

We’ve teamed up with top bookshop Foyles for a live event that puts authors very much at centre stage. Taking place in the wonderful surroundings of Foyles’ Charing Cross Road store, the event will assemble some of the biggest names in SF and fantasy for a day of panels, signings and mingling – and yes, there’ll most definitely be the opportunity for you to buy books. And goody bags!

The event takes place on Saturday 24 February and tickets are available now.

The guest list includes:

• Richard Morgan, author of Altered Carbon – the book that inspired the hot new show coming to Netflix on Friday 2 February.

• Peter F Hamilton, space opera legend and creator of the bestselling Commonwealth saga.

• Claire North, critically acclaimed author of The First Fifteen Lives of Harry August, Touch, The Sudden Appearance of Hope and the upcoming 84K.

• Adrian Tchaikovsky, the Arthur C Clarke Award-winning writer of Children of Time and the Shadows of the Apt series.

• Gareth L Powell, author of the Ack-Ack Macaque series and the upcoming Embers of War.

• Adam Roberts, the wonderfully eclectic author of The Real-Town Murders, The Thing Itself, Bete and 20 Trillion Leagues Under the Sea.

• Vic James, author of The Dark Books series, whose Gilded Cage was the subject of a BBC Radio 2 Book Club last year.

• Anna Smith Spark, author of The Court of Broken Knives – the second book in her Empires of Dust series, The Tower of Living and Dying, is out later this year.

• Una McCormack, author of The Baba Yaga, The Star of the Sea, and numerous Star Trek and Doctor Who novels.

• Adam Christopher, genre-hopping writer of Empire State, Made to Kill, The Burning Dark and more.

We look forward to seeing you there! #SFXBookCon