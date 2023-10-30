Friends creators share tribute to Matthew Perry: "This is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken"

The creators of Friends have shared a touching tribute to Matthew Perry, following his death. The 54-year-old was best known for playing Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, which ran for 236 episodes.

David Crane, Marta Kauffman, and executive producer Kevin Bright said: "We are shocked and deeply, deeply saddened by our beloved friend Matthew’s passing. It still seems impossible. All we can say is that we feel blessed to have had him as part of our lives.

"He was a brilliant talent. It’s a cliché to say that an actor makes a role their own, but in Matthew’s case, there are no truer words. From the day we first heard him embody the role of Chandler Bing, there was no one else for us."

Their moving statement continued to reference Perry’s work on and off the camera. "We will always cherish the joy, the light, the blinding intelligence he brought to every moment – not just to his work, but in life as well," they continued. "He was always the funniest person in the room. More than that, he was the sweetest, with a giving and selfless heart.

"We send all of our love to his family and friends. This truly is The One Where Our Hearts Are Broken."

Perry was found dead at his California home on October 28. The actor began his on-screen career as a child star in the late 1970s, before going on to land roles in The West Wing, Ally McBeal, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and, of course, Friends. He also appeared in several movies including Fools Rush In, The Whole Nine Yards, and 17 Again.

Alongside his acting career, Perry was well known for his advocacy work, rallying the US Congress for better funding for drug courts and opening a rehab center in his former home called Perry House.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time.