Matt Murdock is dead, and his resurrection will have hellish consequences

Matt Murdock may be dead - but not for long. After sacrificing himself in the penultimate issue of writer Chip Zdarsky and artist Marco Checchetto's Daredevil run, Matt Murdock will somehow return to life. And the consequences of his resurrection will bring Hell on Earth as writer Saladin Ahmed and artist Aaron Kuder take over with an all new Daredevil #1.

Daredevil #1 will pick up with Elektra in the role of Daredevil as the protector of Hell's Kitchen, with Matt Murdock attempting to retire. But a new villain tied to Matt's return from death will complicate that plan.

Now readers can get an early look at interior pages from Ahmed and Kuder's Daredevil #1, which catch up with both Matt Murdock and Elektra, as well as offering a glimpse of the new villain:

Image 1 of 9 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Daredevil #1 will reveal the shocking price Matt had to pay to escape the afterlife and the biblical consequences his freedom has unleashed on the world," reads Marvel's official description "A changed man in more ways than one, Matt has now embraced a new role in life while Elektra continues to defend Hell’s Kitchen as the Woman Without Fear."

"Elektra would like nothing more than to give Matt the peace he deserves and allow him to live the life he was seemingly destined for, but a new enemy has other plans," it continues. "Matt's reemergence has released an unholy threat and in order to stop it from preying on the souls of Hell's Kitchen, Matt will have to become the devil once more and reckon with the deadliest of sins!"

Daredevil #1 goes on sale September 13.

Check out the best Daredevil stories of all time.