Massive Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals hit Super Mario Bros. Wonder and RPG

Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals are here, and we're seeing some particularly comprehensive sales hitting the shelves this week. You can save on everything from Zelda to Yoshi right now - but the real gems are the recent releases.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Super Mario RPG are both taking part in this week's offers - surprising considering they only hit the market late last year and we typically need a couple more months for first party Mario releases to see similar price drops. Still, Walmart is your friend today - shaving just over $10 off both titles.

You'll find Wonder's 2D platforming mayhem available for $48.25 (was $59.99) in Walmart's Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals, meanwhile those after a more considered approach to combat will be looking to RPG's $48.80 sale price (was $59.99). Both of those discounts are the largest we've ever seen on the late releases, and the first we've spotted for Super Mario RPG.

Of course, there are plenty more Nintendo Switch deals to browse here. Zelda fans are well served by $20 discounts on both Link's Awakening and Skyward Sword and there are some unseasonable discounts across Kirby and Yoshi's adventures as well.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder | $59.99 $48.25 at Walmart

Save $10 - Walmart is bringing us a record low price on Super Mario Bros. Wonder this week, kicking the new release down to $48.25. That's a pretty fast discount considering Ninty first party games don't tend to shave their MSRPs too often. Buy it if: ✅ You prefer 2D style gameplay

✅ You want multiplayer action

✅ You want classic Mario with a spin Don't buy it if: ❌ You prefer 3D Mario

❌ You don't enjoy precise platforming Price Check: Amazon: $51 | Best Buy: $59.99



Super Mario RPG | $59.99 $48.80 at Walmart

Save $10 - Super Mario RPG has been stubborn since release - but we wouldn't have expected anything less. Still, Walmart has broken that barrier in today's Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals, dropping the remake down to $48.80. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original

✅ You like turn based combat

✅ You want something different from Mario Don't buy it if: ❌ You're after classic Mario platforming Price Check: Amazon: $52 | Best Buy: $59.99



The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $20 - The Link's Awakening remake is no stranger to discounts, but you can still save $20 on the dungeon crawler right now. Buy it if: ✅ You remember the original

✅ You want classic Zelda dungeon crawling

✅ You're all about the cute aesthetic Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting new open world style play Price Check: Amazon: $39.99 | Best Buy: $39.99



The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $20 - If you're after something more Wii era, Skyward Sword HD is also sitting at $39.99. That's a record low price on the remake. Buy it if: ✅ You enjoyed the original

✅ You want motion control options

✅ You want to experience it without motion controls Don't buy it if: ❌ You want open world play Price Check: Best Buy: $44.99 | Amazon: $49.97



Kirby and the Forgotten Land | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $20 - Kirby's latest adventure is also $20 off at Walmart - surprising since this one has held onto its MSRP particularly well over the last couple of years. Buy it if: ✅ You want an easier game

✅ You'd like multiplayer options

✅ You enjoy puzzlers Don't buy it if: ❌ You're after a challenge Price Check: Amazon: $39.99 | Best Buy: $59.99



Yoshi's Crafted World | $59.99 $39.95 at Walmart

Save $20 - It's older, but if you're missing Yoshi in your collection you'll want to check out this $39.95 sale price in Walmart's Presidents Day Nintendo Switch deals. It's beating both Best Buy and Amazon right now. Buy it if: ✅ You want relaxed gameplay

✅ You're a Yoshi fan Don't buy it if: ❌ You want a collectathon challenge Price Check: Best Buy: $42.99 | Amazon: OOS



Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury | $59.99 $48.69 at Amazon

Save $10 - You're only saving $10 on Super Mario 3D World, but we've never seen this double feature down to $39.99 for too long. This is still a solid rate in this year's sales. Buy it if: ✅ You're a 2D platformer fan

✅ You want a completionist challenge

✅ You're after multiplayer options Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting full 3D gameplay Price Check: Walmart: $48.80 | Best Buy: $55.99



