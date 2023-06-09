Is Spider-Man 2 on PS4 or PC?

Whether Spider-Man 2 is on PS4 or PC is a reasonable question to ask after a spectacular PS5 gameplay reveal. The original game, and the Miles Morales-centered follow up both got PS4 releases and/or PlayStation 5 upgrades, and eventual PC ports. However, now that the PS5 has been around for a while, are the tables going to be turned when Spider-Man 2 is launching on the newer console first? And will Sony port it to PC at release or at a later date?

Is Marvel's Spider-Man 2 on PS4 or PC? Unfortunately, no, Spider-Man 2 isn't on PS4 this time around. While there's no specific statement on the fact, only PS5 has been listed as a launch platform on the official page, with Insomniac saying the game is "only possible on PlayStation 5 console".

And, as you can see below, the official PlayStation account says it's coming to PS5, with no mention of PS4 or PC. The #SpiderMan2PS5 hashtag also being used to promote the game is just sprinkles on top of the last nail in the coffin for a PS4 release or PC port.

Insomniac confirms Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 swings to PS5 in fall 2023. Prepare for more PlayStation 2023 highlights at PS Blog: https://t.co/DrXxXh7VEW pic.twitter.com/iKXEea8EFaDecember 15, 2022 See more

There's a lot of tech talk to back up the decision making here on PS4 at least. The Marvel's Spider-Man 2 blog post in the above tweet talks up the new game's particle and texture improvements, lighting upgrades for improved shadows and reflections, as well as 3D audio and haptic feedback - all things that can't be done on the PS4. Obviously it's more possible that all that will come to PC eventually, it's just a case of when with no announcements just yet.

That's all pretty final then. And, while the original Marvel's Spider-Man game did eventually also jump to PC a short time after its PS4 and PS5 releases, don't expect a later PS4 announcement for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - with the official page not listing anything other than PlayStation 5, and with the focus on maxing out very PS5 specific tech there's no room for a last gen downgrade.

