Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players stumble across touching in-game tribute you can visit yourself

It looks like a late developer from Marvel's Spider-Man 2 studio Insomniac has been honoured in the Spidey sequel in the form of a sweet mural in the virtual Central Park.

As spotted by @TheBatman010 (and not 'The Spider-Man') on Twitter, if you head to Central Park in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, you'll find a mural honoring a mysterious person. There's no label on the piece of art, only small offerings like flowers and a Spider-Man plush, so it's not immediately obvious who this is paying tribute to.

Thanks to another Twitter user, named @ OctoriousYT , it seems this is in fact honoring Craig Goodman, a technical artist at Insomniac who sadly passed away in 2019 after a battle with cancer.

I believe it's honouring Craig Goodman, an Insomniac dev who very sadly passed away after a long struggle with brain cancer.There's a page about him on Insomniac's site: https://t.co/ycP3UsJKguOctober 26, 2023

In a post shared by the studio after Goodman's passing, Insomniac said that the developer "contributed greatly to our company's legacy and vision to have a lasting and positive impact on people's lives." According to the post, Goodman worked at the Sony studio for 15 years and contributed to games such as Ratchet & Clank (the first and its many sequels), Song of the Deep, and the first Marvel's Spider-Man game - so it's very fitting to find the late developer in its sequel a few years later.

This isn't the first time Insomniac has honored Goodman in one of their games. As the same post reveals, the developer also appeared in the form of the 'Craiggerbears' collectibles - which could be picked up across different planets in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart .

If all bears were collected, players could obtain a trophy for their efforts as well as a new message in the game's menu which read: "Mysterious plush bears that seem to show up on every world. They are said to carry the optimism, kindness, and creativity of a fallen hero missed by his comrades." Which is also an incredibly sweet tribute from the studio.