Marvel's Spider-Man 2 player finds a way to take Venom on a tour of New York City

A Marvel's Spider-Man 2 player has discovered a glitch that lets Venom step out of his dedicated mission and go on a tour of New York City.

YouTuber Ellemen recently shared a video titled 'How To Free Roam As Venom' that shows players how to perform a glitch that lets the symbiote break free of his mission. In the video, the player in question starts the 'Don't Be Scared' mission, which [spoiler alert] allows Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players to temporarily control Venom as he goes on a rampage through Oscorp Tower.

Before you follow the tutorial, the video's creator has warned fellow players that the glitch can break your game. Apparently, it will cause enemies to not spawn when you restart the checkpoint, and fellow Spidey villain Kraven the Hunter will also be glitched. It could even break your save file altogether, so it's recommended that you only perform it on a manual save so that you can reload your main save once you're done exploring as Venom.

As Ellemen explains, you'll need to start the 'Don't Be Scared' mission and progress to the part where Venom is standing in the middle of the city. Once you're free to control him, you need to run up to the building on Venom's left and travel up it by continuously hitting the jump button.

Once you get to the top of that wall, you need to repeat the same step on the next building to the left. Now you're at the top of this skyscraper, you need to head left and repeatedly jump off the invisible wall to Venom's right - now you're free to pass the other invisible wall on the left and explore the city as you wish.

If this wasn't exciting enough, Ellemen also points out in their video that Venom can swim (if you can even call it that), with "interesting" swimming animations, and even ride a bike - although he's definitely way too big for it.