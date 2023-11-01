Marvel's Spider-Man 2 player discovers a way to transform the game into Spider-Man Noir's universe

Peter Parker is about to see the world in black and white

A Marvel's Spider-Man 2 player has found a way to transform Peter and Miles' universe into Spider-Man Noir's, with just a few changes in the settings menu. 

As highlighted by @LachesisHD on Twitter (originally discovered by Reddit user SpaceYetiGamer), there's a way to change the way Marvel's Spider-Man 2 looks, going as far as turning it into Spider-Man Noir's home. 

As you can see from the video below, every inch of New York City can be given a moody makeover - everything from the sky, buildings, and even Peter Parker himself if he's wearing the 'Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit' - which you can find out how to obtain with our Spider-Man 2 suits guide.

If you wanted to recreate this look yourself, SpaceYetiGamer was kind enough to reveal exactly what settings they applied to make it in the video. First of all, you'll need to head to 'Visual Settings' in the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 settings menu and switch on the 'Film Style Animation' effect. This adds the Into The Spider-Verse animation style to the adventure. After this, in the same menu, find the 'High Contrast Background' option and switch it on. And there you have it, you are now Spider-Man Noir. 

It's been almost three weeks since Insomniac released its Spider-Man sequel, and this isn't the only thing players have discovered in that time. One fan found that Peter Parker holds the Rubik's Cube world record - which is almost as impressive as saving New York City from supervillains every week. Another stumbled across a heartfelt Insomniac developer tribute in the form of a mural in Central Park, while a different player shared a way to take Venom on a tour of New York City.

Take a look at our best Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Easter eggs for even more surprises. 

