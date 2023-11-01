Marvel's Spider-Man 2 director reassures fans: "I never think we're going to run out of villains, ever"

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 may have introduced a bunch of new characters, but Insomniac says it's "not running out of villains" just yet.

In an interview with IGN's Beyond! Podcast , the director of Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Bryan Intihar, talked about the sequel's new villains and reassured fans that there are still several others to choose from when it comes to expanding the Insomniac franchise. When asked if he thinks there are many villains left after Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Intihar responded: "We are not running out of villains," before adding: "I never think we're going to run out of villains, ever."

Spoiler alert: This next part of the story will mention Marvel's Spider-Man 2's villains and Easter eggs so read ahead at your own risk.

If you're still here, I'm going to assume you've already come face-to-face with the likes of Venom, Kraven the Hunter, Sandman, Lizard, and more in Marvel's Spider-Man 2. You may have also encountered some other familiar faces throughout the game, as Intihar revealed on the podcast: "I will tell you two things, Otto [Doc Ock] was always going to be teased at the end of this game, but Cindy Moon [Silk] was never first talked about." Clearly, there are plenty of other characters that Insomniac plans to bring into its Spider-Man universe.

"If we get fortunate enough to keep working on these things," the developer continues, "this is something we might explore." Elsewhere in the same interview, Intihar addressed one of Marvel's Spider-Man 2's villains in particular. When asked why Sandman technically appears in both games (the first being in the form of a collectible) the director replied: "He's out" - which basically tells you all you need to know about the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Sandman plothole .

Although it's not been confirmed just yet, Insomniac's developers have teased an "epic" third game as well as talked about the potential for a Venom spin-off title . We'll have to wait and see to find out which villains are set to appear in either of these potential future titles.