Marvel's setting the stage for Miracleman joining the MU with team-up variant covers

Fans have been waiting for Miracleman to enter the Marvel Universe proper since the publisher got the rights to the character back in 2009. Though we'll likely have to wait a bit longer for any kind of new stories featuring Miracleman, Marvel Comics has unveiled a series of variant covers featuring Miracleman teaming up with well known Marvel heroes such as Captain America, the Fantastic Four, Shang-Chi, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and more.

But that's not all. Marvel is using the variant covers, which will be included on titles starting in September, to promote new Miracleman stories that the publisher states are currently in the works, calling the variant covers "an exciting tease of Miracleman’s eagerly anticipated upcoming new adventures."

Miracleman's presence was felt in the Marvel Universe in the one-shot Timeless, which featured Kang the Conqueror exploring multiple timelines teasing future events in the Marvel Universe, culminating in the appearance of Miracleman's logo.

Here's a look at all 19 covers released so far:

And here's the schedule of their release:

On Sale September 7

Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4 by Mark Bagley

Moon Knight #15 by Declan Shalvey

Wolverine #25 by John Cassaday

On Sale September 14

X-Force #32 by Peach Momoko

On Sale September 21

Captain America: Symbol of Truth #5 by Salvador Larroca

On Sale September 28

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 by Brian Stelfreeze

Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings #3 by Pepe Larraz

X-Men #15 by Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson

On Sale in October

Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Patrick Gleason

Amazing Spider-Man #12 by Gabriele Dell'otto

Avengers #61 by Humberto Ramos

Black Panther #10 TBD

Captain Marvel #42 by Jamie Mckelvie

Carnage #7 by Leinil Francis Yu

Daredevil #4 by Marco Checchetto

Fantastic Four #48 by Mark Buckingham

Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #4 by Jim Cheung

Hulk #11 by Mahmud Asrar

Immortal X-Men #7 by Sara Pichelli

Iron Man #24 by Kubert

She-Hulk #7 by Jen Bartel

Strange #7 by Alan Davis

Thor #29 by Kaare Andrews

Venom #12 by Ryan Stegman

On Sale in November

Ghost Rider #8 by Bryan Hitch

