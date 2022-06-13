Marvel's setting the stage for Miracleman joining the MU with team-up variant covers

After years in the making, Miracleman might finally be joining the Marvel Universe

Miracleman variant covers
Miracleman variant covers (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Fans have been waiting for Miracleman to enter the Marvel Universe proper since the publisher got the rights to the character back in 2009. Though we'll likely have to wait a bit longer for any kind of new stories featuring Miracleman, Marvel Comics has unveiled a series of variant covers featuring Miracleman teaming up with well known Marvel heroes such as Captain America, the Fantastic Four, Shang-Chi, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and more.

But that's not all. Marvel is using the variant covers, which will be included on titles starting in September, to promote new Miracleman stories that the publisher states are currently in the works, calling the variant covers "an exciting tease of Miracleman’s eagerly anticipated upcoming new adventures."

Miracleman's presence was felt in the Marvel Universe in the one-shot Timeless, which featured Kang the Conqueror exploring multiple timelines teasing future events in the Marvel Universe, culminating in the appearance of Miracleman's logo.

Here's a look at all 19 covers released so far: 

And here's the schedule of their release:

On Sale September 7

  • Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty #4 by Mark Bagley
  • Moon Knight #15 by Declan Shalvey
  • Wolverine #25 by John Cassaday

On Sale September 14

  • X-Force #32 by Peach Momoko

On Sale September 21

  • Captain America: Symbol of Truth #5 by Salvador Larroca

On Sale September 28

  • Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 by Brian Stelfreeze
  • Shang-Chi And The Ten Rings #3 by Pepe Larraz
  • X-Men #15 by Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson

On Sale in October

  • Amazing Spider-Man #11 by Patrick Gleason
  • Amazing Spider-Man #12 by Gabriele Dell'otto
  • Avengers #61 by Humberto Ramos
  • Black Panther #10 TBD
  • Captain Marvel #42 by Jamie Mckelvie
  • Carnage #7 by Leinil Francis Yu
  • Daredevil #4 by Marco Checchetto
  • Fantastic Four #48 by Mark Buckingham
  • Genis-Vell: Captain Marvel #4 by Jim Cheung
  • Hulk #11 by Mahmud Asrar
  • Immortal X-Men #7 by Sara Pichelli
  • Iron Man #24 by Kubert
  • She-Hulk #7 by Jen Bartel
  • Strange #7 by Alan Davis
  • Thor #29 by Kaare Andrews
  • Venom #12 by Ryan Stegman

On Sale in November

  • Ghost Rider #8 by Bryan Hitch

