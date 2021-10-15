Marvel's Secret Invasion series has started filming, according to Samuel L. Jackson

Samuel L. Jackson has confirmed that Secret Invasion, the upcoming Marvel series on Disney Plus, has started filming.

Jackson plays Nick Fury, former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., in the MCU and said: "Time to get back in the groove. Happy to be back on the attack! #secretinvasion #fuckthatsnap #backwithafury." The message comes from Instagram, alongside a photo of the actor wearing a T-shirt showing Fury turning to dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, which you can see below.

Alongside Jackson, Secret Invasion will see Ben Mendelsohn return as Skrull leader Talos, while Kingsley Ben-Adir will play the show's main villain. Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Killian Scott, and Christopher McDonald have also been cast in undisclosed roles, so there are some big names joining the MCU.

The six-episode series was created by Kyle Bradstreet, one of the award-winning writers behind Mr. Robot. It will be directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim. It's based on the 2008-2009 comic book storyline of the same name, which follows the covert, long-term invasion of Earth by the shape-shifting alien group the Skrulls, who have all infiltrated all aspects of human life.

In an interview with ComicBook.com earlier this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said the show will tap into "the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took."