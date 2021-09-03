Marvel's Midnight Suns won't have microtransactions

Marvel's Midnight Suns will not have loot boxes or "related microtransactions," developer Firaxis Games has confirmed.

Responding to a tweet from a fan, Firaxis laid to rest any concerns that Marvel's Midnight Suns would have loot boxes or microtransactions that could be purchased for competitive benefits.

"Hey folks, regarding our battle card system, there are no loot boxes in Marvel's Midnight Suns or related microtransactions to get more cards (i.e. Gamma Coils)," reads a post from the official Marvel's Midnight Suns Twitter account. "We will have purely cosmetic character skins for purchase that do not affect game balance in any way."

Hey folks, regarding our battle card system, there are no loot boxes in Marvel's @MidnightSuns or related microtransactions to get more cards (i.e. Gamma Coils). We will have purely cosmetic character skins for purchase that do not affect game balance in any way https://t.co/lHhdwbMpSZSeptember 1, 2021 See more

Marvel's Midnight Suns is a tactical RPG from the makers of XCOM and Civilization. Announced at this year's Gamescom, it'll feature iconic characters from The Avengers, X-Men, and other Marvel A-listers like Blade, though players will be taking on the role of a highly customizable new character, The Hunter.

Long suspected as being simply XCOM but Marvel, Midnight Suns has since revealed a number of key features that make it stand out. At the forefront of those features is the deck-building battle system at its core, which you can see in action in Midnight Suns' new gameplay trailer. The newly revealed card system is what made a lot of folks suspicious of microtransactions, which are common in the card battler genre, but it sounds like Midnight Suns' purchasable items are cosmetic only.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is scheduled to launch in March 2022 for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Here's how Midnight Suns' detailed character customization carries on a classic Marvel Comics tradition.