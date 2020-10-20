Marvel's Iron Fist returns in 2021 with Larry Hama and David Wachter

Danny Rand returns this January in a new limited series titled Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon, as first reported by Nerdist.

(Image credit: Billy Tan (Marvel Comics))

"Someone is killing the ancient dragons that power the Heavenly Cities, and only Iron Fist and the Deadly Weapons can stop them… if they can discover who they are in time!" reads Marvel's solicitation for the first issue. "Zombie armies, mystical portals, dragon hearts, some of the Marvel Universe's deadliest fighters all converge in one action-packed extravaganza, and the fate of all worlds hangs in the balance!"

Larry Hama writes the six-issue Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon series. While best known for his contributions to Hasbro's G.I. Joe franchise (including creating many of the franchise's greatest characters), Hama has ties to Iron Fist as well.

Hama made his debut at Marvel drawing an Iron Fist serial in 1974's Marvel Premiere #16. In his time on that serial, he co-created Colleen Wing, Ward Meachum, and even the dragon Shou-Lao the Undying - the dragon Danny Rand had to beat to attain his Iron Fist powers. The above solicitation for Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon refers to those ancient dragons, so Hama's a good person to call.

In addition, Hama has a martial arts background - studying Kodokan Judo, Kyūdō (Japanese archery), and Laido (Japanese swordsmanship).

Hama is joined by artist David Wachter, who recently finished up a 21-issue run on IDW Publishing's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles title.

Iron Fist: Heart of the Dragon #1 (of 6) goes on sale in January 2021. Look for Marvel Comics' full January 2021 solicitations later this month on Newsarama.

