Marvel's celebrity supervillains The X-Cellent return this March

Writer Peter Milligan, artist Mike Allred, and colorist Laura Allred's cult classic X-Statix took on a new life in 2022 as X-Cellent, and now in 2023, the revamped team gets another go with volume two of X-Cellent, which will release as a five-issue limited series starting in March 2023.

Following an initial volume of five issues and a giant-size special, X-Cellent is getting a slight shift from 'ongoing' to limited series, with a planned run of only five issues announced in advance this time. Likewise, the title itself gets a slight adjustment to The X-Cellent.

The team originally launched in the '00s as a new, totally different version of X-Force who were the superhero stars of their own reality show. They were soon relaunched as X-Statix, and then in 2019, they were relaunched as the X-Cellent, a team of "celebrity super-villains."

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"Zeitgeist is still on a mission to achieve social media godhood, no matter who he has to kill!" reads Marvel's announcement. "But the spotlight won’t be big enough when the next generation of the X-Statix drop in!

"There are few finer feelings in comics than teaming up again with Mike Allred and creating The X-Cellent, the latest chapter of the strange mutant journey that began with X-Statix!" Milligan states in Marvel's announcement of The X-Cellent.

"Playing with Peter Milligan and our beloved Marvel Mutant creations is always pure comic book bliss!" adds Mike Allred. "And this next arc of The X-Cellent really kicks everything up to ELEVEN!"

The X-Cellent #1 goes on sale March 15. Stay tuned for Marvel's full March 2023 solicitations, which will arrive in two parts this month, starting on December 16.

Stay up to date on all the new X-Men comics Marvel has coming up.