Marvel's Blade director can't believe it's getting made, says the team is "f**king killing it"

The game director on Marvel's Blade can scarcely believe the new game is actually getting made.

Yesterday, December 7, Arkane unveiled Marvel's Blade at The Game Awards 2023, billed as a "immersive, third-person" action game. Now, game director and Arkane Lyon studio director Dinga Bakaba has put out the two tweets below, writing "somehow this fever dream fucking happens?! This is surreal"

We're going to stay silent for a while so before they put @mitmitman and I back in the box, let me just say this is an absolute blast to work on, hats off to the team, you are really fucking killing it.I've never been so excited for a project and I'm not crying you're crying!December 8, 2023 See more

Bakaba is astounded that Arkane's "Blade game, in 3rd person, in our own crazy version of Paris" is somehow happening. "I've never been so excited for a project and I'm not crying you're crying!" Bakaba writes. Bakaba's excitement is almost infectious at this point.

However, the developers at Arkane Lyon are going radio silent for a little while after this announcement. Bakaba jokes (I hope) that someone's going to put himself and Arkane Lyon art director Sebastein Mitton in a box to quiet them down soon, before adding that the team is "really fucking killing it."

If you're looking for any further details or reveals about Arkane Lyon's new game, you're sadly out of luck for a good while. Bakaba's tweets make it clear that the studio is going quiet to cook for a long time now, and the project is pretty clearly in the early stages of development. Deathloop, the studio's previous game, is just a little over two years old, so it stands to reason that we're at least that far away from Blade.

Marvel's Blade is just the latest of several upcoming Marvel games we've got to look forward to, including Marvel's Wolverine in development at Insomniac Games, and a World War Two-era game featuring Captain America and Black Panther from Uncharted veteran Amy Hennig.

