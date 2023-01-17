Marvel's Avengers takes off Thor's hat, charges $14 for new skin

Fans are miffed to see a paid Marvel's Avengers skin for being resold at full price just because it now comes without a hat.

Ages ago, the Avengers game got a Thor skin inspired by the hero's first appearance in the 2011 MCU film, available for 1400 credits, or about $14. Now, the Avengers game has gotten a Thor skin inspired by the hero's first appearance in the 2011 MCU film, available for 1400 credits, or about $14.

The difference between the two skins? One has a helmet, and one does not. The new skin is still only sold separately if you already owned the old one, though you can currently pick up a bundle with both versions of the skin for 1900 credits, or about $19.

While it would be difficult to categorize what's happening in the game's small-but-still-dedicated community as widespread outrage, the simple skin tweak being sold at full price is still drawing some criticism.

Meanwhile at CD: pic.twitter.com/3PKKB586b9January 12, 2023 See more

This should just be a toggle option not another 15 dollar skin lol.January 12, 2023 See more

In @midnightsuns you dont have to pay to unequip a helmet. Get on their levelJanuary 12, 2023 See more

While Avengers was a flawed game at launch that never became the hit publisher Square Enix was clearly hoping for, the game has continued getting regular updates including additional heroes and other new content. It's also come back into the news for a more positive reason, as fans have been looking back fondly at its depiction of MODOK after the character made a disappointing appearance in a recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer.

A whole lot of upcoming Marvel games are on the way, so if Avengers didn't do it for you maybe there are some new games for 2023 that will.